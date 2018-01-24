Firms need to be vigilant in a rapidly changing tax environment

Jane MacKay

As businesses fine-tune their objectives for the year ahead, here are the top five tax developments they cannot afford to ignore.

The year ahead will see a renewed emphasis on processes and controls to improve good tax governance, in tandem with continued moves to harness the power of technology for automation. The checklist below has a few handy tips to ensure your business is fully prepared to navigate an area with more stakeholders than ever before. The financial and reputational benefits of getting this right could make or break your 2018.

Spotlight on tax avoidance

Public trust in the fairness of the tax system continues to waver. With tax revenues needed to fund the chancellor’s budgetary announcements against a Brexit backdrop, expect dogged HMRC scrutiny of tax schemes and aggressive tax positions.

Correctly claiming all the legitimate tax reliefs you are entitled to can go a long way towards effectively managing your tax bill, without aggressive planning.

Organisations should be mindful of the potential for reputational damage, aside from the time and cost associated with a protracted HMRC enquiry. Make 2018 the year to focus on compliance and a considered tax strategy.

Tactical tax strategy

The above should be considered in the context of the requirement – introduced last year – for 2,000 large businesses and UK subsidiaries of multinational companies to publish their tax strategy online.

Many medium-sized businesses are unaware this also applies to them, so check the size threshold now to avoid nasty surprises down the line.

Policymakers’ focus on tax transparency will not abate in 2018, so make sure your tax strategy and tax position are genuinely aligned.

There are signs that HMRC will take a keener interest in how tax strategy principles are practically embedded in an organisation. To avoid misinterpretation or an appearance of opacity, explain your tax strategy in plain terms, shunning jargon where possible.

Rather than treating this as yet another compliance hurdle to overcome, consider how the tax strategy could benefit the business – perhaps it can strengthen boardroom reporting and buy-in, or prompt more strategic discussion of company-wide policies that tally with long-term business success.

VAT as MTD guinea pig

Technology continues to transform the world of reporting and compliance. Making Tax Digital (MTD) is coming in April 2019, but the groundwork should have already begun.

MTD will be the most fundamental change to how the tax system is administrated in over 20 years. VAT is just the beginning; the policy will be extended to other taxes from 2020.

This is a sea change in the way organisations report to the tax authorities. Familiarise yourselves, now, with the way new systems will work.

Get your head around corporate loss relief

Loss-making companies need to be aware of recent changes to utilisation of losses and how these may be carried forward.

Although they have undergone a complex raft of changes, the loss relief rules now provide organisations greater flexibility, so are worth grappling with to see where you could benefit.

Losses arising from April 2017 can now be carried forward and set against most types of taxable profits of the company or group, irrespective of which activity the losses related to.

Once a £5m limit is reached, relief is restricted to 50 per cent of taxable profits.

Getting on top of these changes will be essential for groups with multiple UK entities, and grasping the reforms will be vital for 2018 filing and annual accounts, particularly when it comes to deferred tax provisions.

SSE simplification

The substantial shareholdings exemption (SSE) dates back to 2002, but important simplifications made last year open up the SSE provision to a wider group of corporates.

Part of the nation’s ambition to increase UK attractiveness, the rules allow a capital gains exemption – and disallowance of capital losses – for corporate share disposals.

Companies will find it easier to avail the benefits of the SSE in 2018, granting sellers greater flexibility when disposing of assets.

It would be prudent for organisations to review commercial objectives involving group elimination or restructures to ascertain whether the SSE simplification provides an opportunity to press ahead with group restructure plans without giving rise to tax charges.

In a rapidly changing environment, organisations need to take a proactive approach to streamlining their tax affairs.

Burying your head in the sand will lead to, at best, missed benefits and, at worst, authority scrutiny and public discontent.