Union slams TfL plan to levy congestion charge on private hire taxis

Helen Cahill

GMB union has slammed a proposal from Transport for London (TfL) to re-open a consultation on whether private hire vehicles should pay the congestion charge.

The union has warned that if private hire firms are made to pay the charge, businesses will be forced to leave London. TfL’s plans first came to light in October last year.

GMB has argued London’s taxi services should be exempt because they are a form of public transport.

Read more: Uber boss says company can be profitable within three years

Steve Garelick, GMB regional officer, said: “Mayor Ken Livingstone brought in the exemption for private hire based on the widely-held view that this was a public transportation medium.

“A charge would primarily affect drivers who in effect would face a further tax on their incomes....This plan that is claimed to be another ‘consultation’ will cause more damage to traffic and emission levels. It will also force private hire companies out of London costing jobs.”

Read more: The majority of complaints leading to Uber's York ban came from taxi firms

Paul Cowperthwaite, general manager of road user charging at TfL, said: “We are currently undertaking further analysis on the impact of removing the exemption from the congestion charge for private hire vehicles.

“Depending on the outcome of this work, a consultation could follow later this year.”

Uber has resulted in a massive fall in the use of night buses, with the use on some routes falling by as much as 20 per cent. The plans from TfL come as Uber’s future remains under threat in the capital, after its licence was revoked.