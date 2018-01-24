Vince Cable says government might be tied to its RBS stake for 10 years

Helen Cahill

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has today said the government might have to wait 10 years until it can viably sell its shares in the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The former secretary of state for business, innovation, and skills said that legacy issues, such as its treatment of customers in its Global Restructuring Group, were still weighing on the bank’s share price. Such issues had to be resolved before the government could break even, he said.

Writing for City A.M., Cable said: “At this rate, we could be looking at another decade until selling the shareholding makes any economic sense.”

It recently emerged an internal memo at RBS told staff struggling business customers should be allowed to “hang themselves”.

The document, written in 2009 and published by the Treasury Select Committee last week, said staff in the Global Restructuring Group should sell clients services they normally could not afford, and that “missed opportunities mean missed bonuses”.