US investment bank JP Morgan Chase has come out as one of the first winners from President Trump's tax cuts, promising a massive $20bn (£14bn) will be invested in its operations over the next five years.

It has promised a pay rise of between $15 and $18 per hour for 22,000 employees, has said it will open 400 new Chase branches in US cities, and will hire 4,000 employees to expand country-wide and move further into home lending and small business growth markets.

The banking giant has also vowed to increase its "philanthropic investment" programme, which sees it fund economic development models such as entrepreneur funds and job training systems, by 40 per cent to $1.75bn. Some of these are impact investing-style models, where the bank will aim to make its money back while assisting the local community, while others are donations.

"Having a healthy, strong company allows us to make these long-term, sustainable investments,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JP Morgan Chase.

"When we enter a community, we enter it with the full force of JP Morgan Chase behind it. We hire people. We lend to and support local businesses. We help customers with banking, lending and saving. And we align our business and philanthropic efforts to help more communities benefit from a growing economy."

Examples of JP Morgan's previous philanthropic investments include nearly tripling the size of the Entrepreneurs of Color Fund in Detroit to more than $18m, and expanding The Fellowship Initiative, an academic and leadership programme that aims to help the career prospects of young men of colour.

JP Morgan's new branches will aim to increase lending to small business by $4bn, or 20 per cent, while the bank has said it will boost affordable housing loans to low income communities by 25 per cent to $50bn.

