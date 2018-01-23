Ross McLean

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal does not give his side an advantage as the London rivals prepare for battle in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Sanchez completed his move to Manchester United on Monday in a swap deal that involved Armenia skipper Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is cup-tied for tonight’s clash at Emirates Stadium, moving in the opposite direction.

Conte, who has won only one of seven competitive matches against the Gunners since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in 2016, does not see the loss of Sanchez being a major stimulant to Chelsea progressing to Wembley.

“I think Arsenal have a good squad. If you remember, in the [0-0] game at home in the Premier League, Sanchez didn’t start,” said Conte. “It was the same in the Carabao Cup [first leg] – he only played 24 minutes.

“He played against us in the league [earlier this month] and, if you remember, we were winning with a few minutes to go. I don’t see any advantage about this situation.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, is adamant that Sanchez’s transfer to United does not depict the Gunners as a selling club. He said: “I am not worried about that. When players get to a certain age and they want to go, you have to respect that.

“When players have only a short contract [remaining], at some stage you have to make a decision. We were in a position where the player has no value in three or four months.”