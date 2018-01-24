The world’s thinnest mechanical watch

Nish Tej

Piaget has created a new concept for its Altiplano range. The Altiplano Ultimate Concept is the thinnest mechanical watch the world has ever seen.

Making its design debut at last week’s SIHH the watch measures up to a minuscule 2mm, or just under 0.08 inches. To bring this far fetched concept to reality, Piaget has created a new construction method. Piaget used the case as the watch movement’s main plate; from here the designers are able to build watch components on top of it instead of building the movement inside the case. The new Altiplano required a few of the older features to be left out. The power reserve barrel no longer has a cover, and instead occupies as an indented area of the case, and bridges are all removed. In addition, instead of using a traditional winding mechanism, a key is used to power the watch up after its 44-hour reserve is drained.

While the ultra tiny timepiece isn’t hitting the production line quite yet, Piaget promises to use a lot of these designs elements in upcoming watches.

