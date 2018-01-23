Catherine Neilan

The government must make its negotiating position on financial services clear to avoid triggering a potential Brexodus of firms, an influential member of the Lords has warned.

Baroness Falkner grilled minister Baroness Goldie over the government’s apparent decision to shelve the long expected position paper on financial services, with Goldie insisting ministers could not show their hand during “very sensitive and delicate” negotiations. She was backed by various Conservative peers, including former chancellor Lord Lamont, who said it was “utterly absurd” to expect the government to comment on where negotiations would end.

Goldie added that the financial services community was aware of the “broad objectives”, adding that when government thinks it is appropriate “then we can consider how to set out our position”.

But Falkner pointed to the seven sectoral papers published last year, telling City A.M: “So what is it about financial services that they can’t do?”

Falkner, who as chair of the EU Financial Affairs Sub-Committee has overseen many hearings into the concerns the industry has on the Brexit process, said the decision was “highly significant, highly serious”, claiming that firms would “need to consider relocation to the EU” as a result.

Falkner also urged City representatives to seek “urgent” meetings with chancellor Philip Hammond and the Prime Minister to impress the need for clarity on this issue.

“Whether it’s in a position paper or a speech is not so relevant, but we need a senior government representative telling us what position they intend to take,” she said. “Is it equivalence, is it regulatory alignment? No one is asking for minute negotiating positions - all we need to know is what two or three options are being considered, so our plans can be based on a limited range of things compared with the whole panoply of things.”

Falkner, who publishes an in-depth report of her committee's findings on Saturday, joins a chorus of critics over the government's failure to set our a clear position on financial services.

Yesterday, Conservative MP and Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan said it “sends out all the wrong signals”, while City of London Corporation policy chair Catherine McGuinness said it meant “the City is being left in the dark”.