Julian Harris

Some good news, on the face of it, as government borrowing falls to its lowest level since prior to the financial crisis. The UK public sector borrowed just £2.5bn in December, according to official numbers revealed today, the lowest reading for any December since the year 2000.

So are the public finances finally under control? Has the government fixed the roof while the sun shone? Might chancellor Philip Hammond now loosen his purse strings and reward us with tax cuts and billions of extra funds for schools and hospitals?

Alas not.

Total central government spending came in at £54bn in the final month of last year, and while this was around £444m less than a year earlier, it was boosted by a £1.2bn rebate from the European Union. Without this exceptional item, spending would have risen by more than £700m.

Such an increase in monthly year-on-year spending is still fairly modest, one might think. Yet government receipts are not climbing at a sharp enough rate to significantly dent the deficit, rising just three per cent year-on-year in December (effectively flat in real terms).

An excellent note by Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Economics reveals a declining rate of growth in UK tax receipts. And regarding the EU rebate, Tombs explains: "The credit reflects both a reduction of the size of the EU's budget and the underperformance of the UK economy this year; contributions are linked to the size of Britain’s economy relative to the rest of the EU."

The bottom line is that the government is set to spend between £40bn and £50bn more than it brings in during the current fiscal year, with economists warning over the outlook for the opening months of 2018. Government debt continues to rise as a percentage of GDP, with Hammond’s already-conservative plan to eliminate the annual deficit by the mid-2020s looking increasingly remote.

"Eliminating the deficit is rapidly becoming a five parliament problem and a millstone for future generations," Ross Campbell from the ICAEW warned.

December's figures were a welcome shot in the arm, but do little to improve the overall health of the UK's public finances.

