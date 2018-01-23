Ross McLean

England have added Bath tighthead prop Henry Thomas to their Six Nations training squad after fellow front-row forward Kyle Sinckler emerged as the latest injury doubt for the championship.

Harlequins powerhouse Sinckler arrived at England’s Vilamoura training base on Sunday afternoon with a suspected hamstring strain and has not been deemed fit enough to train this week.

Thomas has won seven England caps, with the most recent coming against New Zealand in 2014. His last matchday involvement was in 2015 as an unused replacement, although the 26-year-old was involved in England’s two-day training camp in Brighton last month.

England had already been robbed of 13 players for their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on 4 February before Exeter’s Henry Slade and now Sinckler both incurred injuries.