Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers insurance and mapping. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

JLT Specialty

JLT Specialty (JLT), the specialist insurance broker and risk consultant, has appointed Richard Wynn as partner within its programmes practice. Richard brings more than 27 years of market experience, and will be focused on building the sales and business development pipeline for the programmes team which targets both start-up and established managing general agents (MGAs). Working across the global marketplace, he will have a particular focus on the UK, Europe, US, and Canada. He joins JLT from Nexus Underwriting Management, where he was director of business development producing new opportunities across multiple classes. Prior to this, Richard was executive director at Howden Insurance Brokers where he was based in Singapore and responsible for the development and placing of wholesale reinsurance for the Asia Pacific region. During his 18 years at Howden, he also helped to establish their presence in the United Arab Emirates.

Fidelity International

Fidelity International (Fidelity) has appointed Hugh Prendergast as global head of product. In this newly created role, Hugh will bring together and lead Fidelity’s product teams based around the world and will be responsible for continuing to develop its global product strategy. He will report into Bart Grenier, global head of asset management. Hugh has over 20 years’ experience in asset management and has spent the last 16 years at Pioneer Investments. His most recent role was as head of strategic product and marketing where he led the product development and marketing functions for Europe, Latin America, US offshore and Asia. Hugh joins the business on 19 February.

Ordnance Survey

Ordnance Survey (OS) has appointed Paul Bragg to its senior executive management team. Paul, a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years’ experience, joins OS as its new chief finance officer. Previously, Paul was vice president and finance chief at CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, where he was responsible for finance, IT and commercial growth in the Europe Middle East and Africa region. In that role, Paul was a part of the global management team that drove revenue growth, mergers and acquisitions, supporting the achievement of the business strategy. He will bring a wealth of valuable leadership and knowledge from his time spent at the heart of the development, negotiation and international rollout of a highly successful managed services business that used strategic partners. His appointment will complement OS’ ‘global growth’ ambitions.

