Alys Key

Kleenex-maker Kimberly-Clark has announced plans to cut at least 5,000 jobs, putting the future of around 1,600 positions in the UK in doubt.

The personal goods giant, which also makes Huggies and other household brands, said in a statement to the New York Stock Exchange today that it would reduce its global workforce by between 12 and 13 per cent, resulting in the loss of as many as 5,000 jobs.

"This is the biggest restructuring we have undertaken since the introduction of our Global Business Plan in 2003, and it will make our company leaner, stronger and faster," commented chief executive and chairman Thomas J. Falk. "The changes we are making will improve our underlying profitability, provide more flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and help us compete even more effectively."

The plan aims to save at least $500m a year.

The move comes as the company struggles to grow sales, with fourth quarter sales up one per cent to $4.6bn (£3.3bn). Sales in the American market declined across all segments.

The company has three manufacturing sites in the UK in Barrow-in-Furness, Flint and Northfleet, and offices in Reigate, West Malling and Brighton.

It follows news in the UK that Tesco is cutting 800 jobs while thousands of Sainsbury's jobs are at risk amid a shake-up.