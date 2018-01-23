Oliver Gill

Former pensions minister Steve Webb has fired a shot across the government's bows, warning them against further cuts to pension tax relief.

Figures published today by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) showed the cost of tax relief on pension contributions rose by £950m over the last year to £41bn.

Other tax breaks on pension saving take the total cost to £55bn, Webb said, a figure the Treasury will be studying "with great interest".

"The worry is that they will be tempted to use pension tax breaks as a ‘cash cow’, useful for dipping into whenever they are short of money," said Webb, now director of policy at Royal London.

"Pension tax reliefs have been ‘salami sliced’ six times since 2010, with cuts to both lifetime and annual allowances. Every time this happens it adds complexity and reduces long-term trust in the system.

He continued:

It is time the government either pledged to refrain from tinkering with tax relief or set out a strategic long-term vision for how this public money could be better used. Treating tax relief as a piggy bank is not good policy.

Sober look

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby echoed Webb's sentiment, calling on the government to establish a commission "to take a sober look at the existing framework and propose reforms based on the long-term interests of savers".

He added: "Successive Governments have been guilty of tinkering with pension tax relief, creating a system mired in horrendous complexity which even experts struggle to understand. This complexity, combined with a constant shifting of the goalposts, undermines confidence and puts people off long-term saving."

Meanwhile, head of retirement planning at Tilney Andy James said: "A change in government could throw a spanner in the works, as the current Labour leadership is clearly enthusiastic about the idea of wealth taxes. Therefore the current system of tax reliefs – especially those that favour higher taxpayers – should not be taken for granted and those able to benefit should utilise these reliefs where they can."

The Treasury declined to comment.

