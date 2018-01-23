Jasper Jolly

Lloyds Banking Group has applied to convert its Berlin operation into a fully fledged subsidiary by the end of the year, in a bid to allow the lender to continue to serve clients after Brexit.

The bank, which currently has around 300 staff in the German capital, has filed an application with Bafin, the German financial regulator.

Some banks have been loath to establish full subsidiaries after Brexit because of the extra cost it will take. Subsidiaries generally have higher capital requirements than branches, but they also have the advantage of fuller access to domestic markets – an advantage which British banks may not have if a mutual market access deal is not agreed after Brexit.

However, Lloyds's Berlin subsidiary would only require an injection in the low hundreds of millions, less than one per cent of its overall capital, a key measure of assets.

The move, first reported by Reuters, will not result in large job movements. Neither will it affect operations at Lloyds's Netherlands office, another main European base.

The restructuring of operations at Lloyds is not limited to preparations for Brexit, with new ring-fencing rules in the UK forcing it to physically separate some of its operations in investment and corporate banking from retail operations.

Lloyds will take a literal approach to ring-fencing, putting in place physical barriers in its Gresham Street offices between traders in bonds and currencies in the corporate markets division and the less racy retail side of the business.

The ring-fencing rules aim to protect retail deposits relied on by millions of Britons from losses at investment banks, perceived to be more dangerous by regulators. If the financial crisis – when Lloyds was forced to be nationalised – were to be repeated then retail customers would theoretically be better protected.

Lloyds declined to comment.

