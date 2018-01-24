views
Wednesday 24 January 2018 9:58am

Schroders Talk
What is City Talk? Info Info. Latest

How 'blockchain' compares with 'dotcom' in the company name game

 
Kevin Murphy
Follow Kevin
HONG KONG-FINANCE-BITCOIN-ECONOMY
Bitcoin is one of many cryptocurrencies that uses blockchain technology (Source: Getty)

One of the first things you learn as a value investor is to dig below the surface of any potential investment – analysing a business’s balance sheet and other data to ensure you really understand its underlying value, its financial strength and how it works.

In short, a relentless focus on the numbers means we are not tempted to take anything at face value – to judge a book by its cover or, indeed, a company by its name.

And yet plenty of investors are more than happy to do so – particularly when the company name reflects a hot new trend.

A note by ‘future technology’ specialists at Autonomous Next entitled The BlockChain Pretenders neatly encapsulates the point by counting 31 companies that have so far either added ‘Blockchain’ to their name or announced a switch in focus to blockchain technologies.

This practice of assimilating the latest buzzword into one’s business is known as ‘name-gaming’ and, if history is any guide, we are set to see more than 100 bitcoin-related instances in 2018.

The Autonomous Next analysts – pointing to a 2002 academic study, The Game of the Name, found examples of name-gaming during the dotcom bubble jumped from 13 in 1998 to 126 in 1999 before falling back to 36 in 2000.

The trend later reversed, with 57 companies deleting ‘dotcom’ from their names by the end of 2001.

The Autonomous Next analysts go on to note the median stock among their blockchain sample rose by an eye-catching 265 per cent in 2017.

“This puts the dotcom name game to shame, where stocks with name changes only went up 118 per cent,” they add drily. Paltry compared to the rise of bitcoin – but what isn’t?”

And they conclude: “We don’t recommend anything about these companies, other than noting they exist, are doing this and are gaming the pin-balling valuation mechanics between the public, private and crypto markets.”

Important Information: The views and opinions contained herein are those of Kevin Murphy, Fund Manager, Schroders, and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. The sectors and securities shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell.

This communication is marketing material. It is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The material is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. The opinions in this document include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 31 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QA. Registration No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.

Article posted by Schroders Talk
Tags

Related articles

The problem with bitcoin's own 'P/E' valuation measure
Andrew Evans
Andrew Evans | Schroders

How I scored in an investment IQ test - and what I learnt
Nick Kirrage
Nick Kirrage | Schroders

The only investment prediction you need for 2018 ...
Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams | Schroders