Apple's much-awaited smart speaker the HomePod will go on sale on 9 February with pre-orders starting this Friday.
The tech company is seeking to take on Amazon's dominance with the Alexa-powered Echo range and Google Home.
The device, first announced last year, had its launch delayed, missing out on the crucial Christmas spending season.
Facebook is also reportedly set to launch its own home device.
Initially the HomePod, will be available in the US, UK and Australia, with Apple promising France and Germany will follow in "spring".
