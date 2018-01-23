Emma Haslett

The UK's sluggish property market was highlighted this morning, after official figures showed the number of homes bought and sold fell to its lowest since 2014 last year.

Property transaction figures from HM Revenue and customs showed 1.22m property transactions took place in the year to December, down 0.1 per cent from the previous year's 1.23m, and the lowest figure since 2014.

In December, the number of homes bought and sold fell 3.9 per cent to 99,100, its lowest since November 2016.

Read more: Rics: Stamp duty cut for first-time buyers had minimal impact on market

The figures suggested the market is unlikely to improve in the near future, analysts said.

"the year was a tale of two halves, [with] transactions falling 5.6 per cent in [the first half] but increasing 4.5 per cent in [the second] as we lapped the distorting influence of the changes to Stamp Duty in 2016," said analysts at Jefferies.

"Overall, transactions were broadly flat, declining just 0.8 per cent in the year... transactions will continue to trend broadly flat from here, with new build taking share."

Figures published yesterday by Haart estate agents showed demand for homes fell 7.4 per cent in the year to December, while the number of homes coming onto the market dropped 16.8 per cent.

"There remains a severe lack of homes on the market, and as a result of this I expect we see UK price growth of between three and five per cent, and a more modest one to three per cent in London," said Paul Smith, the company's chief executive.

Read more: House prices set to fall in London this year, according to Fitch