Alys Key

Shares in Pets at Home rose as much as eight per cent this morning as the retailer reassured some investors with growth in all its segments.

The figures

Overall group revenue growth was up 9.6 per cent in the 12 weeks to 4 January to £223.3m.

This was down to a combination of nine per cent growth in merchandise sales to £193.4m and 13.6 per cent growth in services to £29.9m.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up 7.2 per cent.

Shares in the company were up just shy of seven per cent at lunchtime.

Read more: Pets at Home's sales boosted by vet clinics and salons

Why it's interesting

Pets at Home is one of the most shorted stocks on the market, with some 10.6 per cent of the company's stocks sold short, the highest level since its 2014 IPO.

"Pets At Home still has more work to do if it is to avoid becoming a juicy bone for the shorts to chew on," said Russ Mould, investment director of AJ Bell.

Some investors were reassured today by sales growth, with omnichannel initiatives such as ordering products in-store and subscriptions to regular services yielding 77 per cent growth.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, pointed out that the growth was driven by price cuts, which squeezed margins.

"However, the opportunity to grow its array of vet services and grooming salons is dependent on footfall in the core business rising, so it’s easy to see why keeping the customers coming in took priority," he added.

The group's new chief executive Peter Pritchard will take the reins this year.

What Pets at Home said

Chief executive Ian Kellett said: "In the year since we launched our lower pricing initiatives we have seen a really strong customer response to the investments we have made. At the same time, we continued to deliver strong growth in our veterinary business across both first opinion practices and specialist referral centres."