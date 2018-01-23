Russian customers with a taste for Domino's Pizza boost DP Eurasia

Alys Key

Russian consumers were switched on to Domino's Pizza last year, as franchisee DP Eurasia more than doubled its sales in the country.

The London-listed company, which operates in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, reported overall sales growth of more than 30 per cent for 2017, driven by expansion.

Read more: Pizza Express's and Zizzi's brands should survive staff pay row

The figures

Sales in Russia jumped 169 per cent to £205.4m, with online growing even faster at a rate of 245.5 per cent for the year.

Turkey remained the group's largest market, growing 14.2 per cent to £645.7m.

Expansion helped to push up sales, as 76 new stores opened during the year including the 500th Turkish site and 100th Russian outlet.

But like-for-like sales growth was also strong, with Turkey up 10 per cent and Russia up 28.9 per cent.

Azerbaijan and Georgia remained relatively small, though the combined region experienced 58.3 per cent sales growth to £8.7m.

Read more: Russian foreign minister tells Boris Johnson "relations are at a low point"

Why it's interesting

Global pizza brands including Domino's and Papa John's are targeting the Russian market outside Moscow, as online payment technologies spread throughout the country. The group opened its first branches outside of Moscow in 2017, including branches in St Petersburg and Krasnodar.

Last year online orders surpassed the halfway mark at DP Eurasia, now accounting for 51.8 per cent of sales.

Revamps to the smart phone apps in both Turkey and Russia also helped to focus the group's digital offering.

With online sales growing at this rate and what analysts at Liberum call a "best-in-class IT system", DP Eurasia has been earmarked for further growth this year.

"Our confidence in forecasts is high, as not only is top-line beating expectations but strong operational leverage across all geographies is forecast," noted Liberum analyst Wayne Brown.

Read more: Domino's UK is taking a bigger slice of its Icelandic subsidiary

What DP Eurasia said

"We are extremely pleased with our top line performance for 2017 in both of our main markets of Turkey and Russia," said chief executive Aslan Saranga.

He added that the board expects full-year profits to be in line with expectations.

Read more: Domino's franchisee takes a bigger slice of Russian market