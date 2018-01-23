Jasper Jolly

The government borrowed the smallest amount since the start of the millennium in December, although economists warned it is still far from hitting its deficit reduction plans.

Public sector borrowing, excluding banks nationalised during the financial crisis, fell to £2.6bn last month, almost half the level of borrowing in December last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today. The figures were boosted by a £1.2bn credit from the EU.

Financial year-to-date borrowing, which covers the period from April 2017, fell by £6.6bn compared to last year, the lowest deficit since 2007.

Read more: Government borrowing has fallen to its lowest November total in a decade

If the trend in the year so far continues borrowing for the current financial year will come in at £40.6bn, according to the EY Item Club. This would be below the £49.9bn deficit forecast by the government’s Budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in November.

However, economists warn of challenges ahead this year. EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, Howard Archer, said one-off changes to dividend payments last year and a weaker economy dragging on tax receipts mean the deficit will likely rise.

The ONS also warned the collapse of construction and outsourcing firm Carillion, which held around 450 government contracts, could impact future borrowing as government continues to fund public services.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The trend will worsen materially in the first three months of this year,” although added that borrowing may still undershoot the Budget forecasts, giving the chancellor Philip Hammond some small elbow room.

Read more: Budget 2017: Hammond to miss deficit targets after big growth downgrade

Yet Hammond remains far off his target to remove the deficit by 2025. Ross Campbell, public sector director at the Institute for Chartered Accountants, said Hammond is “falling short” of his aim.

“Eliminating the deficit is rapidly becoming a five-Parliament problem”, Campbell said. Former chancellor George Osborne initially planned to remove the deficit by 2015, although economists differ significantly in their views on the best pace for lowering debt as a proportion of GDP.

The government’s total debt rose by 3.6 percentage points as a proportion of GDP in the year to December to reach almost £1.6 trillion.

A Treasury spokesperson described the figures as “great progress” but said debt is still too high.

Read more: OBR cuts growth forecasts and hikes debt projections