The owner of travel food brands Ritazza and Upper Crust reported a positive start to the year this morning, despite the impact of currency exchange.

SSP Group grew sales across travel hub locations as passenger numbers increased. Shares in the company were up over two per cent in morning trading.

The figures

Total group revenue increased by 13.5 per cent on a constant currency basis, or 12.2 per cent on actual exchange rates.

Like-for-like sales growth was 2.7 per cent, while net contract gains added 8.1 per cent and the acquisition of a joint venutre in India added another 2.7 per cent to sales.

The group has also agreed to acquire part of German counterpart Stockheim, giving it a slice of the business which made €30m (£26.3m) in 2016.

The group said the impact on revenue as a result of conversion into pounds would be a drop of about 1.3 per cent in the first quarter.

Why it's interesting

While it owns core brands Upper Crust and Ritazza, SSP also partners with big names such as Burger King, Starbucks and YO! Sushi to run outlets in airports and stations. It also develops individual concepts for particular locations.

The FTSE 250 company has been on a winning streak for contract gains and acquisitions, with analysts at Canaccord Genuity this morning saying: "It's a purple patch for new business."

Recently announced deals include a collaboration with Gordon Ramsay and a tie-up with hipster coffee chain Grind.

Management upgraded guidance for net contract wins to expected growth of four per cent.

What SSP Group said

In a statement this morning, the company said: "The new financial year has started well and the pipeline of new contracts is encouraging. Whilst a degree of uncertainty always exists around passenger numbers in the short term, we continue to be well placed to benefit from the structural growth opportunities in our markets."

