National Grid hits out at Ofgem's "disappointing" Hinkley Point C proposals

National Grid has sharply criticised proposals by the energy regulator over a project to connect the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station to the electricity network.

Ofgem today said the project, Hinkley Seabank, will require a grid upgrade estimated to cost about £800m, which will be passed on to customers through their energy bills over a 25-year period.

The regulator said it was minded to use a so-called "competition proxy", meaning it would set the revenues allowed to National Grid as if the project had been put out to a competitive tender. It said the ​plans would save consumers over £100m.

However, National Grid said it was "very disappointed" with Ofgem's proposed parameters and that the regulator's £100m savings estimate was too high.

"These parameters do not, in our view, offer the level of returns that would allow sustainable investment in the UK energy sector needed to deliver good outcomes for both customers and investors,” National Grid said.

National Grid said:

We have prepared for a number of financial scenarios however we do not believe that the proposed ranges for cost of debt and cost of equity included in the consultation reflect either the actual cost of financing this project or the risk being taken for construction of this complex project.



Shares in the company were more than two per cent lower at 809.8p in morning trading.

Ofgem will make a final decision on whether to use the competition proxy approach in spring 2018.

