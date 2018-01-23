Tuesday 23 January 2018 10:00am

Public contracts would be seized from unethical companies under new Labour policy, following Carillion collapse

 
Catherine Neilan
Trickett would extend the definition of "high risk" to include environmental standards, pay ratios and equal opportunities (Source: Getty)

A Labour government would introduce new rules allowing it to break contracts with suppliers failing to maintain standards on pay ratios, the environment or late payment, in the wake of the collapse of Carillion.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett has announced a major change to policy designed to "overhaul government oversight of contracts and crack down on rogue suppliers".

The new rules would grant government the right to seize control of public contracts with firms engaging with "risky behaviour" - which would be extended to include failings on equal opportunities, timely payment of suppliers, staff training, trade union recognition, environmental standards, pay ratios, or tax compliance.

Contracts would be retendered or taken in house if they are deemed to be "high risk" under these categories.

Trickett said: “The Government is overseeing a race to the bottom in these firms’ standards, turning a blind eye to blacklisting, tax avoidance and a whole host of other questionable behaviours.

Theresa May has said she is a customer of these huge companies, but she’s actually the Prime Minister and should act accordingly.

“Labour would act decisively, in contrast with the weakness of the current Government, and if outsourcing firms cannot guarantee their business standards, we will take back control of contracts as soon as possible.”

