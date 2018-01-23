Rebecca Smith

Carlisle Lake District Airport is launching both commercial and business passenger flights this summer for the first time since 1993.

The airport's owner Stobart Group said today the airport will connect Cumbria and the Lake District, which receives 41.5m visitors a year, with major tourism and business hubs including London, Dublin and Belfast.

Flights will get underway on 3 June.

Kate Willard, head of corporate projects at Stobart Group, said:

We look forward to working with partners in the visitor economy over these next months to help develop packages and promotions to make sure that our air services match the needs of our visitors; that we are able to attract new visitors to Cumbria and the surrounding area and that we are able to support the local economy through the development of a sustainable and really fantastic airport.

Graham Haywood, executive director of the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership which supported the project, said: "Carlisle Lake District Airport will have a huge impact on Cumbria’s visitor economy and is also a key strategic business asset for the county."

Cumbria LEP is plugging in £4.95m for the airport, which Haywood said will enable passengers to fly from Carlisle to London, Belfast and Dublin, with onward flights to international cities.

Backers of the project are also eyeing high-spending international visitors as a way to "help widen the county's international connectivity".

Haywood said improving infrastructure facilities like the airport should help boost economic growth and help drive new business hubs and private sector investment.

