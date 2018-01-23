Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson has been attacked for undermining the NHS, despite his recent efforts to secure increased spend on healthcare.

The foreign secretary is reportedly behind a mini Cabinet coup, using a discussion on the winter crisis this morning to press the Prime Minister to commit an extra £100m a week of funding that he argues will become available after Brexit.

Allies are expected to include fellow Leave campaigners environment secretary Michael Gove, international development secretary Penny Mordaunt and transport secretary Chris Grayling and is part of a wider move to get May to grasp the nettle and adopt more vote-winning policies. Yesterday her approach was slammed by Nicholas Soames as being "dull, dull, dull".

But while he has some support, Johnson's opponents are equally vocal.

Labour MP and Open Britain supporter Ben Bradshaw said: "Few ministers in modern history have done more to undermine our NHS than Boris Johnson.

“His lies about how Brexit would deliver £350m a week for the health service have fatally damaged public trust. And the reality of Brexit so far has been a weakened health service with fewer resources and a Brexodus of nurses and doctors.

“The reality is that Brexit is today the biggest threat facing the NHS. If Boris Johnson and his Cabinet colleagues were genuinely concerned about what is happening on the front-line they would be fighting to stay in the Single Market, rather than pushing for a hard and destructive Brexit.”

Conservative MP and Remain supporter Anna Soubry this morning tweeted that May "should have sacked Boris Johnson for his longstanding incompetence and disloyalty". She added: "Unless TM acts now Boris will bring her down."

Soubry continued: "Any decent foreign secretary would have stepped down re Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe but then any decent foreign secretary wouldn’t have behaved as Boris did."

May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy has also waded into the debate.