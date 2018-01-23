Tuesday 23 January 2018 9:23am

Commuters line up for free gin and tonic at Old Street Station

 
Alys Key
Commuters can down a G&T before work by tweeting (Source: LoneWolf)

It's just the thing to liven up a dull Tuesday, especially with tube and rail disruptions.

Commuters passing through Old Street Station can get themselves a free gin and tonic today, but there's a catch.

Gin fans will need to tweet to @LoneWolfSpirits and use the hashtag #TheWolfOfOldStreet in order to get hold of a token for use in a "hidden" vending machine.


The "hidden" vending machine is in a unit at Old Street (Source: LoneWolf)

Fear not if you have no reason to go to Silicon Roundabout today or have accidentally passed by the machine, the offer will still be on tomorrow.

The gimmick is the latest publicity stunt from pugancious brewer Brewdog, which last week extended the deadline of its crowdfunding raise in the hope of raising £50m.

Previous headline-grabbing moves from the Scottish company include creating the world's highest-alcohol beer and pledging to build a big, beautiful bar blocking President Trump's Mexico wall.

The company launched LoneWolf spirits in 2016. It last week signed a deal with VK distributor Global Brands to get the spirits into more hotels and bars.

Read more: Brewdog has used an endangered fruit in an environmental campaign beer

