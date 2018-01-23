Caitlin Morrison

Commuters are facing chaos across the Tube network this morning, with a number of stations subject to crowd control measures.

The disruption comes as Londoners deal with travel chaos across several transport networks.

Crowd control measures have been implemented at Waterloo and London Bridge, affecting the Jubilee and Northern lines.

Transport for London advised passengers to allow extra time to enter both stations, or to find alternative routes.

Kings Cross station was closed earlier due to overcrowding but has since reopened.

Trains were not stopping for a time, affecting Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan, Northern, Victoria and Piccadilly line services.

The disruption on the Tube comes as commuters face delays in and out of Waterloo rail station, and a large area of central London remains under an exclusion zone due to a gas leak.