Tuesday 23 January 2018 9:11am

Delays in and out of Waterloo due to a 'number of incidents'

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
London Underground Workers Participate In The first Of Two 48-Hour Strikes
There are delays in and out of London Waterloo today (Source: Getty)

Trains to and from London Waterloo are delayed this morning due to a number of incidents across rail networks, while Waterloo Tube station is subject to crowd control measures.

The disruption comes as the Charing Cross area remains under an exclusion zone as emergency services deal with a gas leak.

National Rail said congestion caused by delays earlier today between Surbiton and London Waterloo means trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. We anticipate disruption will continue until 11am.

"The control centre have been made aware of a number of minor incidents which have led to congestion between Surbiton and London Waterloo affecting suburban services," the rail operator said.

The following incidents have occurred this morning:

  • A passenger took ill on board a train at Wimbledon, delaying the train there by 15 minutes
  • Two trains on the Guildford - Waterloo via Cobham line had difficulties accelerating due to poor railhead conditions
  • A train earlier this morning was delayed leaving Surbiton by five minutes due to a problem with the doors

Waterloo Tube station is also subject to crowd control measures.Transport for London advised commuters to allow extra time to enter the station or use an alternative route.

Tags

Related articles

Transport chaos in central London due to gas leak on the Strand
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Rail industry income from fares is up by nearly 20 per cent in five years
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

This Tube map shows how busy each London station is throughout the day
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff