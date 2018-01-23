Caitlin Morrison

Trains to and from London Waterloo are delayed this morning due to a number of incidents across rail networks, while Waterloo Tube station is subject to crowd control measures.

The disruption comes as the Charing Cross area remains under an exclusion zone as emergency services deal with a gas leak.

National Rail said congestion caused by delays earlier today between Surbiton and London Waterloo means trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. We anticipate disruption will continue until 11am.

"The control centre have been made aware of a number of minor incidents which have led to congestion between Surbiton and London Waterloo affecting suburban services," the rail operator said.

The following incidents have occurred this morning:

A passenger took ill on board a train at Wimbledon, delaying the train there by 15 minutes

Two trains on the Guildford - Waterloo via Cobham line had difficulties accelerating due to poor railhead conditions

A train earlier this morning was delayed leaving Surbiton by five minutes due to a problem with the doors

Waterloo Tube station is also subject to crowd control measures.Transport for London advised commuters to allow extra time to enter the station or use an alternative route.