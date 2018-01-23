Alys Key

Shares in retail group N Brown dropped this morning despite growth across the Simply Be and JD Williams brands.

Higher advertising costs and taxes spooked investors, with shares down 13.2 per cent in morning trading.

The figures

Product gross margin is now expected to decline by as much as 250 basis points, where this had previously been guided at a drop of 70 to 120 basis points.

The group said this was down to higher promotional activity, while other costs included a slightly higher tax rate of 23 per cent and a bump in interest costs to £9m.

But sales were strong in core brands as well as in the group's financial services arm, which offers credit to customers for spreading out purchases.

Revenue for Simply Be jumped 14.5 per cent in the 18 weeks to 6 January, while men's brand Jacamo grew market share.

New customers were up 12 per cent for the newly-relaunched JD Williams brand.

But secondary brands, which include Fashion World and Figleaves, were down 8.4 per cent. The group said this was because it had diverted marketing spending to its core "power brands".

Meanwhile revenue from customer loans grew 4.6 per cent, due to interest received. Growth in the company's loan book increased net debt to about £350m, up from £325-£335m.

Why it's interesting

Chief executive Angela Spindler said the company expects the "shape of our results" to be different to expectations, but to remain strong.

Michael Van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said: "And here-in lies the problem as this new shape means a significant deterioration in the key products gross margin, due to bigger discounting, being offset by improvement financial services margins.

"And for a retailer, growth should really dominate from the former, not the latter. Especially amid concerns about an already overleveraged UK consumer."

The group also announced a partnership with Europe's leading online fashion platform Zalando today. Collections from Simple Be and Jacamo will be available across 15 countries through the deal.

What N Brown said

"The fashion market remains competitive and we invested in promotional activity across our brands and product categories, which successfully delivered market share gains," said CEO Angela Spindler.

"Financial Services continues to perform strongly, driven by the ongoing improvement in the quality of our loan book, which adds resiliency to our group in more challenging macro-economic conditions."

