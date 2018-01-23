Caitlin Morrison

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has slapped the auditors of Quindell with a £1m fine, after an investigation that began in 2015.

Arrandco Audit, formerly known as Tenon, has received a reprimand and a fine of £1m, which the FRC said was "adjusted for mitigating factors and discounted for settlement to £700,000". Tenon was also ordered to pay £90,000 in legal costs.

In addition, the audit engagement partner, Jeremy Filley, received a reprimand and a fine of £80,000, which was also adjusted for mitigating factors and discounted to £56,000.

Tenon and Filley, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), have admitted that their conduct fell significantly short of the standards reasonably to be expected of a member and a member firm and that they failed to act in accordance with the ICAEW’s fundamental principle of professional competence and due care, the FRC said.

"The admitted acts of misconduct related to two elements of the audits, and included failure to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements as a whole were free from material misstatement, failure to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence and failure to exercise sufficient professional scepticism," the watchdog added.

The elements referred to were linked to the accounting treatment of the reverse acquisition of Mission Capital plc, and a number of transactions entered into in 2011 by Quindell entities and TMC (Southern) Limited, according to the FRC.

The remaining part of the regulator's investigation, which is examining Quindell's annual reports and accounts, is ongoing.