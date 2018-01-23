Alys Key

FTSE 250 firm Marston's broke the run of cheery updates from pub companies this morning, blaming two weeks of bad weather.

The figures

Marston's said the impact of snow would amount to an estimated £1m hit to profits in a trading update for the 16 weeks to 20 January.

Excluding the affected weeks, like-for-like sales in the company's destination and premium arms were up 1.1 per cent in the period, with total sales growing 4.9 per cent as the estate expanded.

But counting the two per cent drop in sales during the snowy period, like-for-like sales fell 0.9 per cent.

The group's taverns business continued to grow, with like-for-likes up 2.6 per cent, while the acquisition of Charles Wells Brewing Business last year meant the group's beer brewing volumes increased by 33 per cent.

Shares fell nearly four per cent in early trading.

Read more: Marston's shares bubble over as it continues to buck the gloomy pub trend

Why it's interesting

The update from Marston's contrasts with cheery Christmas trading statements from the likes of Stonegate and the City Pub Company, though Marston's has more rural locations than both of these operators.

City analysts this morning said that trading remained in-line.

Mark Brumby of Langton Capital said: "Marston’s has acknowledged the impact of the snow on its destination and premium business. It has nonetheless outperformed the market and wet-led sales have been more robust. Beer sales are strong and synergy benefits continue to be mined from the Charles Wells acquisition."

With storms hitting the UK in both December and January, industry observers will be on the lookout to see whether other pubs and bars count the cost of poor weather.

What Marston's said

Chief executive officer Ralph Findlay said: "We are pleased with our progress, which included record total retail sales in our pubs of £4m on Christmas Day, 5.4 per cent higher than last year.

"We continue to achieve growth against tough market conditions and are benefiting from investment in both pubs and brewing. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with a great pub experience and excellent service, as well as delivering value for shareholders, over the year ahead."

Read more: Revealed: Guess who is backing Made in Chelsea stars' vegan pub venture?