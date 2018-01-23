EasyJet shares fly after revenues take off as rivals' woes propel growth

Rebecca Smith

EasyJet is reaping the rewards of a competitive airline industry, the carrier said today in chief executive Johan Lundgren's first trading update at the helm.

Revenue soared, with the airline noting a positive trading environment thanks to capacity reductions and lower growth in its markets, "in particular as a result of the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia, as well as the impact from Ryanair's flight cancellations".

Shares rose more than five per cent in early trading.

The figures

Total revenue in the first quarter rose by 14.4 per cent to £1.1bn with an increase of 1.4m passengers through the period. There was a 6.6 per cent increase in revenue per seat at constant currency, as well as "a benefit from foreign exchange".

The airline said the number of passengers carried increased by eight per cent to 18.8m overall, driven by growth in capacity of 5.5 per cent, and load factor - assessing how efficiently it fills its seats - up by 2.1 percentage points to 92.1 per cent.

Headline cost per seat improved by 1.6 per cent due to low fuel prices, and what EasyJet said was its "ongoing focus" on cost control.

Why it's interesting

EasyJet has been looking to capitalise on the demise of troubled carriers. Last month the airline confirmed it had acquired a substantial part of collapsed airline Air Berlin's German operations. It had already said in November that revenue trends for the first quarter had been encouraging, "primarily as a result of some capacity leaving the market".

Today, EasyJet said it will release the summer 2018 schedule for its operations at Berlin Tegel airport shorty, with more frequencies and destinations. It expects the headline loss from the 2018 flying operation to be "around £60m, in line with previous guidance".

The airline has though, also had the not inconsequential matter of Brexit on its plate. The cost of its Brexit-related plans total £1m, the carrier revealed today. It comes after plans for a shareholder shake-up where UK investors could be forced to sell shares, as EasyJet looks to ensure it complies with foreign ownership rules.

The airline said today it will put the proposed changes to shareholders at its upcoming annual general meeting "to ensure that the company remains EU owned and controlled at all times after the UK has left the EU thus allowing it to continue to fly between and within EU countries post-Brexit".

Chief financial officer Andrew Findlay said the process "should be straightforward", serving as an "administrative exercise" to ensure the airline was in a good place ahead of Brexit.

What the company said

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said:

EasyJet delivered a strong start to the financial year with a significant growth in revenue in part driven by an increase in passengers flown and strong growth in inflight and ancillary sales as we offer more and better quality options for our passengers. We continue to focus on cost, generating approximately £28m in lean savings in the quarter, and we completed our acquisition of part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel.

