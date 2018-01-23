Caitlin Morrison

There is severe disruption in London’s West End due to a gas leak at the Strand.

The gas leak is on Craven Street, and police and firefighters are on the scene.

Charing Cross station and Waterloo East stations have been closed, and surrounding roads have been cordoned off. The station closure is also affecting Bakerloo and Northern line Tube services.

Westminster Police said the disruption is "expected to last some time", and advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Police said local hotels and businesses were evacuated as a precaution. According to reports, 1,450 people have been evacuated.

Emergency services are dealing with a gas leak on Craven St, WC2. Charing Cross station is closed and local road closures are in place - Londoners and visitors are advised to avoid the immediate area at this time. Follow @tfltravelalerts for further updates. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 23, 2018