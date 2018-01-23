Tuesday 23 January 2018 6:43am

Transport chaos as rail stations closed and buildings evacuated in central London due to gas leak

 
Caitlin Morrison
Police have closed off the area in London’s West End (Source: Getty)

There is severe disruption in London’s West End due to a gas leak at the Strand.

The gas leak is on Craven Street, and police and firefighters are on the scene.

Charing Cross station and Waterloo East stations have been closed, and surrounding roads have been cordoned off. The station closure is also affecting Bakerloo and Northern line Tube services.

Westminster Police said the disruption is "expected to last some time", and advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Police said local hotels and businesses were evacuated as a precaution. According to reports, 1,450 people have been evacuated.

