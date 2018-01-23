Rebecca Smith

British Airways owner IAG is to lose out on an acquisition of leisure airline Niki, after administrators said today former Formula One champion Niki Lauda will take on the airline he founded.

Reuters reported the joint administrators Ulla Reisch and Lucas Floether, saying Lauda's firm has been selected: "In the early hours of this morning Laudamotion GmbH emerged from a transparent bidding process as the best bidder."

Formerly a part of collapsed airline Air Berlin, Niki filed for insolvency last month after German airline Lufthansa ditched plans to pick it up. It acquired Air Berlin subsidiary LGW, giving up a number of slots in order to appease the European Commission.

Air Berlin had filed for insolvency in August after key shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support.

IAG had been interested in acquiring Niki, and had announced plans for a subsidiary of its Vueling airline to buy the assets. It had said it would purchase the airline for €20m (£18m) and provide additional liquidity to the firm of up to €16.5m.

While IAG had agreed the terms with the German administrator, question marks had emerged after an Austrian court ruled that proceedings should be held there instead.

Niki's German administrator Lucas Floether and Austrian counterpart Ulla Reisch then said they would work together on securing a deal for Niki.

Earlier this month, IAG said it remained "hopeful" of being able to complete the acquisition of the Austrian airline.

"The group remains hopeful that Vueling can continue with its acquisition and safeguard up to 740 former Niki jobs in Austria and Germany and provide airline customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland with a greater choice of flights," it had said in a statement.

