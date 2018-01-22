Lucy White

Easyjet's commercial chief, Peter Duffy, is set to leave the airline business just weeks after the arrival of new chief executive Johan Lundgren.

Lundgren, who arrived from travel agency Tui, has decided to "restructure" Easyjet's commercial functions, a spokesperson told City A.M.

Read more: EasyJet plans Brexit shake-up which could force UK investors to sell shares

He and Duffy "agreed that now was the right time for Peter to leave the company", the spokesperson continued, adding that further details would be announced in the morning.

The top team shake-up, first reported by Sky News, follows the departure of former boss Carolyn McCall last summer to ITV. Duffy had been a favourite to replace her, before the board parachuted Lundgren in instead.

Easyjet has been largely on the ascent recently, after acquiring chunks of Air Berlin to transform it into one of Europe's most impressive aviation players.

Read more: Easyjet confirms "milestone" Air Berlin acquisition