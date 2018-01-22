Ross McLean

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal insisted his side’s stoic defensive performance made Liverpool resemble a Formula One car stuck in London traffic after the Swans gave their bid for Premier League survival a major boost.

Liverpool failed to score for only the fourth time in the league this season as centre-half Alfie Mawson’s third strike of the campaign shortly before the break proved decisive.

Defeat meant that Liverpool, whose 18-game unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt, missed the chance to put clear daylight between themselves and fifth-placed Spurs, while victory handed Swansea an unexpected lifeline. The Swans remain bottom of the table but are only three points adrift of safety.

“If you put a Formula One car in London at 4pm in the traffic, the Formula One car will not run very fast, that is for sure,” said Carvalhal, who has taken seven points from his four matches in charge.

“It is not exactly the way we wish to play but it was the circumstances of the moment. Winning 1-0 against a strong team was a very important three points. My players were gladiators.”

Swansea opened the scoring on 41 minutes as a tame defensive header from Virgil van Dijk following a Swansea corner rebounded off centre-half Federico Fernandez, allowing Mawson to swivel and fire past Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Liverpool pressed for a leveller and their best chance came in the fourth and final minute of stoppage-time as Roberto Firmino thumped a bullet header against the post.