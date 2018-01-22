Fintech firm to be first London float of the year

Helen Cahill

Fintech will be the first sector to produce an IPO this year, as IntegraFin announces plans to float on the London stock exchange.

The firm , which supports independent financial advisers, is valued at around £500m. Last year, it made a pre-tax profit of £37m.

The group was launched in Shoreditch in 1999 and provides trading services to more than 5,000 advisers.

Ian Taylor, IntegraFin's chief executive, said: "We have developed a clearly differentiated business of scale with impressive returns and strong margins that operates in a growing market. We have generated positive underlying profits every month since 2003 and the platform has had net inflows every year since launch in 2000."

IntegraFin is not looking to raise money from the float, which is set for March, and is instead aiming to allow current shareholders cash in some of their investment.

Evercore and Peel Hunt are acting as advisers on the IPO.