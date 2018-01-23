Improving mental capital could solve the productivity puzzle

Nick Begley

The UK's productivity puzzle has long-stunted our economic growth.

Even during booms, chancellors have struggled to improve the UK’s measure of output per unit of input with little to no avail. A German worker, for example, could go home early on a Thursday afternoon and still have produced as much as the average Briton in a week.

Philip Hammond can be cautiously pleased. Productivity growth is at a six-year high – and perhaps even higher – after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) admitted last week its productivity figures may have underestimated the size of the telecoms industry.

Regardless, this follows a prolonged period of stagnation, unprecedented in modern times, and the UK still lags on the global stage. It’s a stark wake-up call that uncertain times lie ahead for UK businesses. Alternative methods of reigniting growth need to be considered. One important element of modern business that is commonly overlooked is mental capital.

Mental capital

Mental capital represents our “cognitive and emotional resources”, which include how flexible and efficient we are at learning, and our “emotional intelligence”, such as our social skills and resilience in the face of stress.

With over 50 per cent of GDP now coming from the Knowledge Economy, psychological health and wellbeing are the key to us efficiently and effectively processing information.

However, measurement of psychological wellbeing in most organisations is virtually non-existent, typically limited to an annual engagement survey where employees send data off into the ether, hoping the organisation might one day act on it.

These surveys are usually too general and too infrequent to provide meaningful data that can be acted upon in a timely manner. Furthermore, strategies for actually improving the psychological wellbeing of the typical employee, not just those with mental health issues, are rarely employed. Consequently, organisations are missing out on optimising one of their most important assets, due to a lack of adequate tools to measure and improve mental capital.

The solution

My co-founder, Dr George Mackerron, ran the largest ever study into momentary happiness – “Mappiness” – finding that the unhappiest activity, second only to being ill in bed, is working.

With my background as an actuary and head of research at mindfulness firm Headspace, we decided that together we could help organisations better measure, value, and improve mental capital and wellbeing.

This is why we developed the me@mybest platform, which helps organisations more accurately measure wellbeing in real-time while simultaneously providing employees with tools to help manage their wellbeing.

Me@mybest tracks wellbeing over an intensive period, giving a true and detailed picture of how people feel in their day-to-day lives. It monitors happiness, stress, and productivity – and the factors affecting them, such as exercise, sleep, and (importantly) workplace culture.

Employees see which factors are most important to their personal wellbeing at an individual level, while organisations learn how to create an environment for their employees to thrive in, and how this impacts their bottom line. Using me@mybest, we found that boosting happiness by just one per cent could add up to £24bn to the UK economy per year, and an extra £7.35m to the profits of an average company employing 10,000 people.

The productivity puzzle is missing many pieces – and this one fits the gap.

