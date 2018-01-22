Lucy White

Poverty alleviation charity Oxfam has come under fire from free market advocates on Twitter today, as it released research implying that wealth inequality is worsening.

An Oxfam employee tweeted from the charity's account that "we have an extreme form of capitalism that only works for those at the top. That is why we are calling for governments to manage our economies so that they work for everyone and not just the fortunate few".

At the moment we have an extreme form of capitalism that only works for those at the top. That is why we are calling for governments to manage our economies so that they work for everyone and not just the fortunate few - Grace 2/2 — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) January 22, 2018

Oxfam was immediately condemned by free market supporters, who accused the charity of overstepping its role and declaring a political allegiance.

Read more: Oxfam is wrong to imply free markets make the rich richer at the poor’s expense

John Hemmings, director of the Asia studies centre at think tank the Henry Jackson Society, replied by saying that "capitalism lifted more people out of poverty in the 20th century – I'm thinking China here – than state-planned economies and communism ever did".

Just a reminder, @oxfamgb, capitalism lifted more people out of poverty in the 20th century - I'm thinking China here - than state-planned economies and communism ever did. Also, we did it without gulags and midnight arrests, yay! — John Hemmings (@JohnHemmings2) January 22, 2018

A broader issue

The Twitter spat stemmed from Oxfam research, which showed that 82 per cent of wealth generated in the world last year went to the richest one per cent while the poorest half saw their wealth "flatline".

The study was more broadly criticised by think tanks today as being a "gross misrepresentation of world poverty".

Mark Littlewood, director general at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the report was "demonising capitalism" and "fails to line up with everything else we know about human advancement and income improvements".

"Eradicating absolute poverty is best done by ensuring the right institutional framework exists to enable economic growth," he said.

But instead, Oxfam is promoting a race to the bottom. Richer people are already highly taxed people – reducing their wealth beyond a certain point won’t lead to redistribution, it will destroy it to the benefit of no one.

Oxfam GB's chief executive, Mark Goldring, said in the report that ordinary people should receive a living wage, and "if that means less for the already wealthy then that is a price that we – and they – should be willing to pay". He also said countries' leaders should "crack down on tax avoidance".

"We need to look again at the business models and laws that prioritise shareholder returns above wider social benefit," Goldring added.

But Sam Dumitriu, head of research at the Adam Smith Institute, said Oxfam's statistics were painting the wrong picture. "Oxfam’s mistake is to see wealth as a fixed pie. More wealth for Zuckerberg and Bezos does not mean less wealth for you or me," he explained.

Read more: Oxfam would rather make us all poorer than feed the world