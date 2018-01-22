Helen Cahill

South Africa’s stock exchange has said it could suspend trading in Steinhoff’s bonds if the retail conglomerate does not restate its financial results by the end of February.

Steinhoff, which also owns Bensons for Beds, has said it must restate its accounts for 2015 and 2016.

Possible accounting errors have sent its shares tumbling, and have prompted the resignation of the group’s chief executive.

Andre Visser, general manager of issuer regulation at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, said yesterday: “In terms of the debt listings requirements they have until 31 January to publish their year-end results.

"The requirement then provide issuers with an extra month grace period. Failure to publish by the end of February could result in suspension.”