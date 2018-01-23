Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover postal delivery, insurance and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Whistl

Whistl has appointed Jason Powell as its new IT director following Lieneke Happel’s appointment as managing director of Prism DM. Jason joined Whistl to implement the new finance and ERP platform and has now assumed responsibility for driving the IT strategy of the whole business. Jason will join the executive board of Whistl. Jason has over 25 years’ experience in senior technology roles including development, solution architecture, service management, product launch and technology transformation and understands the industries which make up Whistl’s broad customer base, having worked in the banking, telecoms, utilities, BPO and retail sectors for corporate enterprises including Lloyds bank, Coutts bank, a South African BPO, the Post Office and SME firms.

Legal & General

Legal & General has strengthened its retail retirement team with the appointment of Jon Scannell, Meg Dickens and Sara McLeish. Sara joins as strategy and commercial director and will assume responsibility for divisional strategy and marketing, together with the expansion of Legal & General’s retirement proposition. Prior to joining Legal & General, Sara was director at EY’S EMEIA financial services advisory practice. Jon Scannell takes on the position of distribution director of retirement income. Jon joins Legal & General from MetLife, where he worked for 12 years in various senior sales leadership roles. Meg joins as director of marketing acquisition, with extensive experience in the retirement sector. Prior to joining Legal & General, Meg worked for JUST as head of corporate marketing and previously head of marketing strategy and planning.

Dechert

Dechert has appointed Nigel Austin as chief operating officer of their web-based services World Compass and World Passport, offering regulatory and registration guidance to cross-border investment and other financial services firms. Nigel is joining from Janus Capital Group (prior to its merger with Henderson), where he was responsible for managing the group compliance functions across EMEA, Japan, Pan-Asia and Latin America. He also spent over 10 years as general counsel for international at Janus Capital Group, supporting the build out of an asset management business from its early establishment to over $40bn (£29bn). As part of his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the launch of World Compass’s new commercial lending module, providing a cost-effective way for subscribers to stay informed about changing regulation in the private debt deal landscape, across more than 100 jurisdictions.

