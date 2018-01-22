Ross McLean

Former world No1 Novak Djokovic is facing the prospect of further time away from the court after his troublesome elbow injury flared up again during his shock Australian Open demise at the hands of South Korea’s Chung Hyeon.

The 21-year-old beat the six-time champion 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) to become the first Korean player to reach the singles quarter-final of a grand slam, where he will meet American Tennys Sandgren, who defeated fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic was sidelined for six months prior to the Australian Open with an elbow problem, and admitted that he felt discomfort in the same area towards the end of the first set.

“I have to reassess everything with my team, my medical team, coaches and everybody, have a scan and see what the situation is like,” said Djokovic. “Let’s see what’s happening inside my elbow.”

Chung said: “When I was young I just tried to copy Novak because he was my idol.”

There were no such problems for defending champion Roger Federer as he sailed past world No80 Marton Fucsovics in straight sets and he will now face Czech Tomas Berdych in the last eight.

In the women’s draw, top seed Simona Halep overcame Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarter-final tussle with sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who beat fellow Czech Barbora Strycova.