Rex Tillerson: The US "treasures" its relationship with UK

Catherine Neilan

The US continues to "treasure" its relationship with the UK, despite the strain that has become apparent on social media in recent months, Rex Tillerson said today.

The US Secretary of State, who met with Prime Minister Theresa May and foreign secretary Boris Johnson, said he was committed to the "special relationship" but admitted sometimes the two sides "forget" its importance.

"We treasure this relationship. I treasure Boris' relationship with me personally," he said.

"We also view this as a special relationship. It has been and will be.

"We spend a lot of time talking about the world's problems. Sometimes we forget about the importance of our own relationship."

That relationship has been tested in recent months, with May and Donald Trump butting heads on Twitter after the President retweeted a video posted by far right group Britain First.

Trump stood by his tweet, which a government spokesperson had said was "wrong", telling the PM: "Don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom."

The two have also differed on policy, including Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

And Tillerson's meeting comes a week after the country's new London embassy was opened. President Trump claimed he had refused an invitation to cut the ribbon because it was "off location", but it is thought to have more to do with his visit being downgraded from a state trip to a working one.

However, a government spokesman today insisted the invitation for Trump to come to the UK stood.

Trump and May are expected to meet during Davos later this week in what has been described as a "clear the air" meeting.