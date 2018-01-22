Lucy White

Investors in printing giant Xerox are baying for the blood of its chief executive, as Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason today demanded a change of leadership.

Icahn, the founder of hedge fund Icahn Capital, and Darwin Deason, who founded Affiliated Computer Services before selling it to Xerox, said in a joint statement today that current boss Jeff Jacobson was "incapable of creating long-term value for Xerox shareholders and should be replaced immediately".

The two investors, who together own more than 15 per cent of Xerox's shares, noted reports that the New York-listed company is in talks with Fuji regarding a sale. They said that they were not yet for or against such a deal, but were strongly convinced that Jacobson was not the man to lead negotiations.

"[Jacobson] is neither qualified nor capable of successfully running this company, let alone negotiating a major strategic transaction that will do more than save his own job," Icahn and Deason said in a joint statement.

A merger on the horizon?

The two businessmen added that they thought consolidation in the printing industry was "inevitable", and that a deal between Fuji and Xerox "would make sense".

But they urged Xerox's "old guard" directors to force Jacobson out of the company, warning that if they were "unwilling to make the tough decisions necessary to prevent the Xerox ship from sinking, then they must be replaced as well".

The chairman of Xerox's board, Robert Keegan, has been in place since 2010. William Hunter, an academic from the University of Iowa, has held a seat on the board since 2004, while Citigroup's ex-chief executive Charles Prince has been around since 2008. Ann Reese, executive director at the Center for Adoption Policy since 2003, is the longest serving member having been on the board since 2003.

Icahn, who is a former adviser to Donald Trump, and Deason said these individuals "have historically lacked the intestinal fortitude to challenge and demand accountability from Xerox management", and that they had little faith that the board would listen to their demands.

For that reason, they hope to elect four new directors to the board at Xerox's annual meeting this year.

"Every day that the 'old guard' remains in power – feebly overseeing the company’s steady decline – is a waste of time that could inevitably erode the value of our investment down to nothing," Icahn and Deason said. "We must act before it is too late."

Fuji and Xerox have previously run a joint venture together, which was plunged into scandal last year when a whistleblower revealed accounting irregularities.

Icahn and Deason today called for the venture to be terminated or renegotiated to make it more favourable to Xerox, and that the company should immediately hire new independent advisers to "explore strategic alternatives".

