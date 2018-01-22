The poor won’t thank you for killing off the diesel engine

Michael K Dorsey

If you have got a diesel car sitting on the driveway, you have my sympathy

In 2017, relentless bad publicity for diesel cars saw their sales plummet by over 17 per cent. The drop caused overall car sales to fall for the first time in six years. Electric and hybrid vehicles on the other hand rose by almost 35 per cent. Despite this, alternatively fuelled vehicles still represent less than 0.05 per cent of sales. Their share of the market remains marginal.

I speak as a long-standing scientific campaigner for governments and peoples to take seriously the challenges posed by our over-reliance on fossil fuels and the consequent damage being done to our earth by man-made climate change.

A key component of the climate change threat to us all is the gases emitted by our myriad forms of transportation. As Oleta Adams might have put it in her 1990 hit Get Here, whether you travel by sailboat, airplane, caravan or carpet ride, emissions from such sources account for 14 per cent of all global greenhouse gas emissions, according to data from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

In other words, getting around is a big part of the problem. It is too soon to write off the all petrol and diesel transport – be it a car or a lorry.

I have spent the better part of my career thinking and writing about sustainability issues at the intersection of ethnicity and class, beyond the essential needs of human beings – the basic question regarding transportation and our climate – is what is how will we enable an inclusive, justice based transportation transition?

Today the trends in automobile emissions are positive and encouraging, especially in the developed world. Rapid advances in electric vehicle (EV) technology have transformed what was, not long ago, a razor-thin niche market into a sizable and statistically significant portion of the auto fleet, with more than two million EVs on the road today. Increased fuel economy mandates have led to improved overall fleet efficiency, as have simpler, more attainable tweaks to things like tyre size, tread, and aerodynamics.

Even the much-maligned diesel - a fuel that was once considered the preserve of heavy tractor trailers and freighters - has evolved rapidly, and advanced diesel technology now represents one of the most efficient, powerful, quiet, and environmentally sound options on the road today. Improvements in diesel technology have yielded engines that travel, on average, 35 per cent further per gallon of fuel than their regular unleaded gasoline counterparts.

A legitimate global outrage tied to Volkswagen’s recent – and unconscionable and illegal – emissions scandal has created a policy environment that is no longer receptive to the reality of diesel’s role as a transportation fuel for the future.

Knee-jerk reactions to the VW scandal have led to aggressive efforts to restrict or even ban the use of or production of diesel-powered vehicles. The UK has announced that it will seek to ban the sale of diesel cars as of the year 2040. Other jurisdictions, like Paris, have gone so far as to implement a short term total removal of all automobiles from the city streets.

The simplicity of a total ban on fossil fuel cars – which I support over the longer horizon – may seem elegant to policymakers. The reality is that such a move, if poorly planned, will have tremendous adverse effects on poor citizens who rely heavily on fossil fuel transportation.

Electric vehicles are undoubtedly the wave of the future. The future alas, to state the obvious, is not here yet. Vehicles burning traditional petroleum-based fuels will be essential and dominant for many years to come, and while we must pursue policy shifts that speed and smooth growth in the fleet of electric vehicles, poorly planned and unplanned outright bans are not the answer. Such bans with public transport access plans and subsidies for the poorest amongst us risk further marginalizing those that lack access to viable transport of any kind.

No transportation fuel is perfect. Even electric vehicles, for all of their merits, must contend with the fact that their ongoing proliferation will lead to a very real spike in global electricity use. And while the combustion of transportation fuel is a large source of global emissions, generation of electricity – via the burning of coal, natural gas, or other sources – is the largest source of emissions.

Electric vehicles also have the problem, for now, of being a solution available disproportionately to the world’s relatively affluent. The overwhelming majority of the drivers – especially in poor urban and rural areas – can only dream of owning a car – let alone owning an exorbitantly priced electric vehicle.

Enthusiasm about the future of electric vehicles, combined with angst tied to VW’s misdeeds, must not be allowed to taint the discourse surrounding the future of the automobile. Progressive and practical policy solutions that help achieve our ultimate goal of reducing emissions must address the mobility needs of the most marginalised.