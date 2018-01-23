Amazon tops index for customer satisfaction

Helen Cahill

Amazon has kept its place at the top of a key customer satisfaction index, published today by the Institute of Customer Service.

The e-commerce giant has topped the institute's UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) for the fifth time in a row, with First Direct coming in second place.

Yorkshire Bank and Superdrug came in third and fourth place respectively. John Lewis and Wilko were joint fifth in the ranking.

The UKCSI also found that there was a generational divide in how consumers value customer service. Customers aged between 18 and 44 were more likely to pay for premium services than those aged between 45 and 79.

Jo Causon, chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service, said: "For organisations to maintain momentum and benefit from long-term returns, they must continue to invest in customer service and place it at the heart of their business strategy."

She said companies might be tempted to cut back on customer service due to economic difficulties, but that consistent service was valuable if firms wanted customers to keep returning.

"Organisations will see a direct link to turnover growth, profitability and productivity," she said.