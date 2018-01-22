Tesco announces it is cutting 800 jobs

Helen Cahill

Tesco is cutting 800 jobs within the business in a bid to simplify its operations.

The UK's biggest supermarket is removing all people managers and compliance managers from its large stores and fulfilment centres, and is removing its customer experience managers.

As a result of the changes, 1,700 staff have entered into a consultation period with the business.

However, Tesco is also creating 900 new roles across is distribution centres and stores, and says it hopes to move people affected by job cuts into these positions. However, the overall effect will be a loss of 800 jobs.

Matt Davies, chief executive of Tesco in the UK and Ireland, said: "These changes remove complexity and will deliver a simpler, more helpful experience for colleagues and customers. We recognise these are difficult changes to make but they are necessary to ensure our business remains competitive and set up for the future."

Tesco has been axing thousands of jobs over the past year. In April 2017, it said 3,000 jobs would be lost as it ended 24-hour opening in 69 stores. Then, in June, the supermarket cut 1,200 jobs at its head office in Welwyn Garden City.