The logistics firm spun out of WHSmith saw £75m wiped off its stock market valuation this morning after investors were spooked by a double-whammy of bad news.

Shares in London-listed Connect Group fell by almost a third after it slashed profit expectations and revealed a German buyer of its books division had mysteriously pulled out of a previously announced deal.

But Connect is hoping this summer's FIFA World Cup will help to revive its fortunes.

Full-year profits for the year to August were guided at between £42m and £45m, down from previously projected £49m.

Connect cited "weaker margins and market uncertainty" in its mixed freight business – which includes delivery firm Tuffnells – alongside "slower than anticipated realisation of cost reductions from the group's integration strategy in order to preserve current service levels".

Previously called Smiths News, Connect rebranded in 2014. The firm was spun-off from WHSmith in 2006 creating distinct retail and distribution companies.

Conscious its news distribution service faces a declining market, Connect is recycling profits by diversifying activities, cutting costs and selling non-core assets.

Books and football

One such asset was its books division, which it announced on 21 December it had agreed to sell to German private equity fund Aurelius for up to £11.6m. However, over the weekend Aurelius reneged on the deal, sending Connect a letter yesterday saying it "can see no way of financing this transaction".

Connect said it was clarifying the situation and did not rule out taking legal action in light of developments.

On group cost-savings Connect previously earmarked £15m of targetted efficiencies over the next two years.

"We now expect the weighting to be greater in year two of the plan," the firm said, adding it is working through a new model to identify greater savings.

Football's upcoming World Cup in Russia did offer hope, however. The firm said:

We do expect stronger magazine and sticker sales as we approach the FIFA World Cup in June 2018, enhancing margin in the second half of the year.

