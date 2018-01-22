Catherine Neilan

Conservative MPs are becoming increasingly vocal about their frustration with Theresa May's government, with several senior backbenchers expressing their frustration at her lack of vision.

Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex MP and outspoken grandson of Winston Churchill, this morning said it would not be enough to expect people would vote against a Corbyn-led Labour. In one of his trademark lengthy hashtags, the veteran backbencher asked "where is the bold and brave" when it comes to government policy, adding "so far it's dull, dull, dull".

It really won’t be enough to get people to vote against The Corbini they must have really sound reasons to vote Conservative.We really need to get on with this#wherestheboldandbravesofaritsdulldulldull — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) January 22, 2018

His comments follow those by former minister Nick Boles, who said there was a "timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May's Government which means it constantly disappoints". His tweet included hashtags relating to the NHS, the housing crisis and the ongoing controversy around the release of sex offender John Worboys.

There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May's Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister. #worboys #HousingCrisis #NHSfunding #etcetc — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) January 19, 2018

Boles went on to tell The Sunday Times May was presiding over a Cabinet of "boiled rabbits", who do nothing, while also stymying people with progressive policies, such as housing secretary Sajid Javid.

He said: "Either she has wet ministers who won't do anything or in the case of Sajid, she has a would be radical who is desperate to get on and do something major and proper and she just blunts everything."

Others to have gone public in their criticism of May's government include serial rebel Sarah Wollaston, who said the PM's response to the NHS crisis "lacks ambition"

The response lacks ambition. We need a clear understanding from PM that NHS, public health & social care are inextricably linked and urgency of the need to review current & long term funding as a single system — Sarah Wollaston (@sarahwollaston) January 21, 2018

Meanwhile Education Select Committee chair Rob Halfon said the position held by Gavin Barwell - May's chief of staff - on the NHS was "madness".

"There's an umbilical chord between the Great British public & NHS," he tweeted yesterday. "They want a govt that puts NHS first & foremost."

Incredible if true. Chief of Staff to PM , @GavinBarwell -according 2 media believes

NHS should NOT be priority for @Conservatives Government - 'as Labour too far ahead'. Madness. There's an umbilical chord betw GB Public & NHS. They want a Govt that puts NHS first & foremost: pic.twitter.com/nO1n2kRMmj — Robert Halfon MP (@halfon4harlowMP) January 21, 2018

And this morning Treasury Select Committee chair and former minister Nicky Morgan criticised the Autumn Budget's key housing policies.