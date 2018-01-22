Monday 22 January 2018 12:09pm

Tory MPs are in open rebellion over Theresa May's "dull" government

 
Catherine Neilan

May's government is full of boiled rabbits (Source: Getty)

Conservative MPs are becoming increasingly vocal about their frustration with Theresa May's government, with several senior backbenchers expressing their frustration at her lack of vision.

Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex MP and outspoken grandson of Winston Churchill, this morning said it would not be enough to expect people would vote against a Corbyn-led Labour. In one of his trademark lengthy hashtags, the veteran backbencher asked "where is the bold and brave" when it comes to government policy, adding "so far it's dull, dull, dull".

His comments follow those by former minister Nick Boles, who said there was a "timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May's Government which means it constantly disappoints". His tweet included hashtags relating to the NHS, the housing crisis and the ongoing controversy around the release of sex offender John Worboys.

Boles went on to tell The Sunday Times May was presiding over a Cabinet of "boiled rabbits", who do nothing, while also stymying people with progressive policies, such as housing secretary Sajid Javid.

He said: "Either she has wet ministers who won't do anything or in the case of Sajid, she has a would be radical who is desperate to get on and do something major and proper and she just blunts everything."

Others to have gone public in their criticism of May's government include serial rebel Sarah Wollaston, who said the PM's response to the NHS crisis "lacks ambition"

Meanwhile Education Select Committee chair Rob Halfon said the position held by Gavin Barwell - May's chief of staff - on the NHS was "madness".

"There's an umbilical chord between the Great British public & NHS," he tweeted yesterday. "They want a govt that puts NHS first & foremost."

And this morning Treasury Select Committee chair and former minister Nicky Morgan criticised the Autumn Budget's key housing policies.

