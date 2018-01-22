Courtney Goldsmith

Ladbrokes and William Hill have warned that a government crackdown on betting shop terminals could hit the UK's horse racing industry and put thousands of jobs at risk.

Shares in UK bookmakers dropped this morning on reports of new restrictions for controversial fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs), which have been called the "crack cocaine" of gambling by campaigners.

Reports emerged over the weekend that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport would reduce the maximum stake punters can place of FOBTs to £2 from £100, which would dent the revenues of bookmakers.

Read more: Bookies' balance sheets at risk from changes to betting machine limits

Shares in Ladbrokes, which is being bought by GVC, fell as much as 12 per cent, but William Hill was the biggest loser with its shares down more than 14 per cent earlier today.

GVC fell by more than two per cent while Paddy Power was down by about one per cent.

Ladbrokes Coral's chief executive Jim Mullen said the media reports were "rumour and speculation" and that "the current call for evidence is yet to conclude and industry responses have not yet been submitted to government".

However, Mullen said the cut to stakes would have "serious consequences" on the industry, including shop closures, which will in turn hit jobs, tax revenue and funding of racing.

"There is also no evidence that machine customers will switch their spend to sports betting such as horse racing, and our experience is that they won't. Any policy made on this assumption would result in a significant reduction in the level of funding for horse racing," Mullen said.

William Hill's boss Philip Bowcock said: "In addition to thousands of lost jobs and closed shops a £2 stake, essentially a ban on FOBT content, would mean tens of millions wiped off racing’s income as each betting shop pays £30,000 in media rights."

There are about 8,800 betting shops in the UK, and companies can have a maximum of four machines per shop.

Independent modelling by KPMG on behalf of the Association of British Bookmakers has found a £2 stake would put over 3,000 shops at additional risk of closure by 2020, and a loss of around 3,000 shops would lead to over 15,000 job losses.

The deadline for further submissions to the government's consultation closes tomorrow.

​"The focus of this review should be on ensuring we develop effective strategies to reduce gambling related harm and how we continue to evolve research, education and treatment - none of which conflicts with a sensible outcome on stake levels that will secure a sustainable future for the retail betting sector and its 50,000 employees," Bowcock said.

Read more: Ladbrokes Coral confirms £4bn GVC takeover