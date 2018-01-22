Emma Haslett

We could all do with a little extra cash at the end of the month - but it turns out the average Briton's hopes of a pay rise are surprisingly reasonable.

A new study has shown that far from demanding six-figure salaries, Brits reckon just £7,200 extra a year would help them lead a "comfortable" life.

For a person with the average salary of £27,600, that would equate to a 26 per cent pay rise, taking their pay to £34,800 a year, an extra £3.46 per hour.

Those in Wales had the most humble expectations, saying they want a pay rise of just £4,300. At the other end of the scale was those in the South East, who said they need £9,900 a year to feel comfortable.

Meanwhile, 23 per cent of those in the East of England said they don't need a pay rise at all, compared with just five per cent of Britolians.

The research also suggested there is a gap in expectations among men and women: while 38 per cent of women said they will ask for a pay rise in the next year, 51 per cent of men said they will. Meanwhile, 11 per cent of women said they were too embarrassed to discuss it with their employer - compared with just four per cent of men.

Those living in the capital were the most likely to ask for more money: 63 per cent of Londoners said they will ask this year, compared with just 35 per cent of people living in Yorkshire.

Read more: Ranked: The 10 industries with the biggest jump in salaries last year